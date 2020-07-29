Opinion | Gandhi, King, Lewis and others who lit an eternal flame of valour

While my heroes are muddled in my head, my memories of events are clear all the way back to the age of three, when sirens would blare at night during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Lying on the floor in my Mausi’s room, in the usual scorching summer afternoon of Raipur, I remember picking up a book with a green cover. It was 1979, and by then my Nana had moved from Bhopal to Raipur. I didn’t drop it till I finished it late that night. The back-flap listed the author’s other books. The next morning, I went with Nana, who dropped me at his university’s library, which by then was used to the odd requests of a kid. They searched for the other books, and got me Under the Sea Wind and The Edge of the Sea.