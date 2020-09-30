Gandhi’s teachings could guide a recovery of the social contract

The lockdown did not fit any of those patterns. Some kind of shutdown was essential to prevent the covid pandemic from taking hold and to protect lives, which is an obligation for governments. But planning for it and ensuring that the vulnerable don’t feel helpless is also an important government obligation. India announced its lockdown several weeks after the first case was known. By this time, the world knew the gravity of the situation. The country could have had an orderly lockdown, so that those who suddenly lost their incomes would have some assurance that they would be looked after. But the lockdown offered no such promise, with people being told to stay where they were, even if they lived in congested slums, and there was no mention of other support.