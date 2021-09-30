Gandhi’s timeless advice: Be the change you wish to see

Education is a lifelong process. Gandhi also showed us how one should be ready to learn and evolve. In 1909, as also in 1926, he wrote that “Machinery is the chief symbol of modern civilization; it represents a great sin." He had a more evolved and nuanced understanding of the issue with the passage of time. In 1934, he wrote: “Mechanization is good when the hands are too few for the work intended to be accomplished." I have learnt to have an open mind.