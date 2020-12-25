Gas is cleaner than oil, but still has a transition problem

As a relatively clean fossil fuel, natural gas will play a useful role for years to come. It is less certain that it will be a profitable one.

Exuberant investment in new gas reserves and liquefaction facilities in recent years helped globalize the market but also created a glut. Growing Asian demand has pushed prices up dramatically this month, raising hopes of better times. But any sustained recovery in prices and profits will require fossil-fuel producers to resist the temptation to overinvest once again in their favorite green-transition fuel.

Also Read | The global drive to reimagine capitalism

Future gas demand will balance two major trends: growing prosperity in Asia driving an increase in consumption; and declining sales in Europe and North America. Future profitability depends on how well supply and demand match up.

The world’s biggest economies have promised radical change. The European Union, Japan, South Korea and the U.K. have all committed to cut their net emissions to zero by 2050, while China is aiming for 2060. The U.S. under the Biden administration may join them.

Natural gas will likely play two key roles in that green transition: replacing coal-fired power plants until sufficient renewables production can be built; and fueling backup peaker plants to bridge the gaps in intermittent wind and solar generation.

Gas demand is expected to peak sometime in the next decade or two and then taper off slowly. If interest rates rise, the renewables rollout could slow, increasing demand for gas. Advances in carbon capture and storage could also extend the resource’s role. On the other hand, gas demand could be reduced by a faster-than-expected fall in costs for renewables and storage, or an accelerated development of green hydrogen.

The uncertainty makes it tricky to estimate what supply will be needed in the future, particularly as projects can take years to come online and some new oil fields will produce gas as a byproduct. This raises the risk of overproduction, after which prices can languish for a long time. Unlike oil, gas doesn’t have a global cartel coordinating production to support prices if there is a glut.

Liquefied natural gas, or LNG, is likely to keep a lid on prices by providing marginal supply, as it is more flexible than building pipelines. Qatar, Russia and the U.S. are the key global producers most likely to be tempted to add significant LNG capacity.

Qatar already has expansion plans and is one of the cheapest LNG suppliers, says Carlos Torres Diaz, gas and power analyst at energy consultancy Rystad Energy. Decisions to invest during the next two years could lead to another “wave of supplies" coming online in 2027, prompting another downward price cycle, he says.

Long-term expectations for fossil-fuel price and demand have been trimmed this year, prompting producers to write down billions of dollars in oil and gas reserves. More may be coming. There is even a risk that some gas reserves become uneconomic to produce, particularly in the U.S., Russia and the Middle East. “The two-degree scenario will leave about 12 trillion cubic meters of discovered gas resources stranded," said Kateryna Filippenko, gas analyst at consultancy Wood Mackenzie, referring to a widely agreed upper limit on global warming.

Against this backdrop, it might seem inconceivable that fossil-fuel producers could get enough capital to overinvest again, particularly given widespread investor and lender rhetoric in favor of sustainability. But it is precisely gas’s role as a transition fuel that makes that overinvestment possible.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via