Gas is cleaner than oil, but still has a transition problem

Gas is cleaner than oil, but still has a transition problem3 min read . 10:30 AM IST
- Natural gas will play a key role in the shift to renewable energy, but that is no guarantee it will provide good returns
As a relatively clean fossil fuel, natural gas will play a useful role for years to come. It is less certain that it will be a profitable one.
Exuberant investment in new gas reserves and liquefaction facilities in recent years helped globalize the market but also created a glut. Growing Asian demand has pushed prices up dramatically this month, raising hopes of better times. But any sustained recovery in prices and profits will require fossil-fuel producers to resist the temptation to overinvest once again in their favorite green-transition fuel.
