Gas is cleaner than oil, but still has a transition problem

Exuberant investment in new gas reserves and liquefaction facilities in recent years helped globalize the market but also created a glut. Growing Asian demand has pushed prices up dramatically this month, raising hopes of better times. But any sustained recovery in prices and profits will require fossil-fuel producers to resist the temptation to overinvest once again in their favorite green-transition fuel.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in