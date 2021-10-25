Gati Shakti can spur behavioural changes for superior governance

Governments and bureaucracies the world over operate on the basis of information being power, and the more it is hoarded, the greater the power that is accumulated. Therefore, it is not easy to expect voluntary information-sharing. Even that has to become a project in itself, aided by technology. Five years ago, information sharing between the boards in charge of indirect and direct taxes was a ‘breakthrough’. Now, it is routine and the taxpayer base in the country has expanded, consequently. Therefore, a dashboard that allows all government stakeholders to access information pertaining to infrastructure projects so that all aspects of it are completed for it to become operational is a potential game-changer. Given time, it could catalyse behavioural changes in the bureaucracy. That will constitute a big difference to governance.

