Gati Shakti is the third pillar of our Amrit Kaal growth strategy

The focus in India is now not only on the ease-of-doing-business, but also on the cost-of-doing-business, with sustainability as a common imperative. Recent changes in the world have further brought India to global attention, not only as a market, but also a destination of choice for global supply chains. The government has correctly focused on infrastructure as the first and primary requirement to enable India to become a part of these value chains. Our domestic market continuing to grow means it is the perfect time for India to be a sourcing hub for the world. Also, it is a unique opportunity to be a regional supply chain and logistics hub. This has become a perfect confluence of positive developments.