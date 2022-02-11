GDP may grow by 8.2%, thanks to IT, realty, startups

However, the biggest takeaway from the policy was the governor emphasizing the independent path being taken by the MPC amid a reversal of the global rate cycle and his confidence in India’s ability to remain insulated from developments in other economies. RBI spoke on inflationary conditions in India and the US and Europe being very different. This shows that RBI is prepared to withstand any volatility emanating from global volatility. In fact, it seems RBI is banking on India’s relative growth outperformance to pull in foreign capital to manage the rising current account deficit and minimize currency volatility. We expect the current account deficit to widen to 2.1% of GDP in FY23, with an upside risk if oil prices remain at current levels. The RBI governor also spoke on RBI’s discomfort on yields as seen in its actions through auction cancellations and devolvement. There was also an indication that more steps might come to manage the government’s massive borrowing programme.

