Laws should keep pace with fast evolving technologies

Take consent, for instance. GDPR operates on the principle that personal data should only be collected and processed with the consent of the individual. This ensures that the person to whom any data pertains has some autonomy over who can access it and what they can do with it. The training data-sets on which most Large Language Models (LLMs) are trained have mostly been assembled by scraping the web for data. If some personally identifiable information finds its way into that data-set, it probably got there without consent. This is clearly not what the GDPR prescribes.