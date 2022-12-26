Gear up wisely to clamp down on important digital intermediaries5 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 10:08 PM IST
- India must strike a fine balance if it accepts the parliamentary panel’s recommendation of a special law to regulate Big Tech
Hard on the heels of its recommendations on the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022, India’s Standing Committee on Finance tabled its report on “anti-competitive practices by big tech companies" in the Lok Sabha on 22 December 2022. To address the unique needs of digital markets, the committee has recommended the introduction of a ‘Digital Competition Act’ (DCA), which would ensure a fair, transparent and contestable digital ecosystem in India. The committee has also recommended the establishment of a dedicated ‘Digital Markets Unit’ at the Competition Commission of India (CCI), staffed with skilled experts to handle issues and cases related to digital markets.