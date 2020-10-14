Gender and caste inequality could hobble our economy

The judges also censured officials for speaking to the media about the forensic report, but the damage had been done. Never mind that India’s rape law does not require proof of semen and that there are recordings of the victim saying she had been raped, a flurry of loud headlines declared that the “report" showed no “evidence" of rape. “The public declaration by a senior UP police officer that no semen was found feeds into the biases and myths that surround rape in our society, and contest the Dalit rape victim’s testimony with so called ‘scientific’ evidence while glossing over the fact that the [forensic] samples were collected more than nine days after the incident, when no semen, etc, can possibly be found," says the lawyer Vrinda Grover. Some TV channels have since been pursuing an absurd honour killing theory. Grover argues that police be prosecuted under the Indian Penal Code and Atrocities Act because the burning of the victim’s body was destruction of evidence.