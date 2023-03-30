Gender pay disparity reports will not be enough to tackle it1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 08:35 PM IST
Is the home stretch to pay parity the hardest? It’s starting to look that way
Is the home stretch to pay parity the hardest? It’s starting to look that way. Australia has become the latest country to make individual companies reveal their gender wage gaps. Firms with more than 100 employees will have to report the difference between what men and women earn as part of new equality legislation adopted by parliament on Thursday. The government’s Workplace Gender Equality Agency currently publishes aggregate pay gaps by industry.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×