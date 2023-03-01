Gendered social networks are in the way of women’s career paths

Women’s social connections are less amenable to aiding their rise within the ranks of workers, even in female-dominated blue-collar work (such as in the garments sector). For instance, Sharma finds that social norms restrict women’s interactions with their male supervisors or higher-ranked managers, inhibiting both the number of workplace ties and how influential those ties are. This is a likely reason for the absence of women in management positions in factories, based on data we collected from garment establishments in the National Capital Region of Delhi. Thus, while physical mobility of women is critical to breaking the gendered structure of networks that constrain women’s participation in paid work, social norms that stigmatize women who socialize with men outside their family may also limit their career progression.