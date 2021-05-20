Gender-specific side effects of vaccines deserve to be studied

The public is worried because these vaccines are new. But new doesn’t have to mean poorly understood. Because these shots are being distributed to many millions of people, it’s possible to collect huge amounts of safety and side-effect data, as well as data identifying when and why a few people still get infected after vaccination. This data will be useful as the world is likely to keep updating vaccines, and they are likely to be the most important part of the fight against this pandemic long into the future. Public trust is critical, but officials, doctors and public health experts could do more to earn it.