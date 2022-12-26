Generative AI models like ChatGPT have competition

Earlier this year, the MIT Technology Review (bit.ly/3FSTkh6) reported that a group of over 1,000 AI researchers is working on a multilingual large language model that is bigger than GPT-3, and that this community of researchers plans to give out its model for free. This was BLOOM, which is designed to be as transparent as possible, with researchers sharing details about the data it was trained on, challenges in its development, and the way they evaluated its performance. In contrast, Open AI and Google have not shared their code or made their models available to the public, and external parties have very little understanding of how these models are trained. While you can sign up to use any of these models, you don’t get to peek under their hood. This includes not understanding their in-built biases, so that you can correct for them if need be while building your own system that uses generative AI to solve, say, a functional business problem.