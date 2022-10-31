Generative AI models should expect growing resistance5 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 10:59 PM IST
Software has clearly begun to encroach on the turf of human skills in ways that threaten jobs
Some weeks ago, in IT Matters I wrote about foundation models, a wholly new approach to Artificial Intelligence (AI). Foundation models have become popular as they blow through the traditional methods of training AI programs with smaller data sets. They were expected to be game changers. Foundation Models have also been called neural networks and ‘generative AI models’. These are new buzzwords and I have come across many startups that want their investors (venture capital firms, angel investors and the like) to believe that they are basing their work on such generative AI models.