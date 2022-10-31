Generative AI models should expect growing resistance

The RIAA has a long history in fighting piracy and counterfeiting—first by smashing illegitimate digital copies made on CDs and other media and then in its attempts to iron-clad digital copyrights for musicians. According to an RIAA filing with the Office of the US Trade Representative, the US music industry contributes $170 billion to the US economy, supports 2.47 million jobs and accounts for over 236,000 businesses in the US. For every dollar of direct revenue within the US music industry, the RIAA claims an additional 50 cents is created in adjacent industries. Digital sources for music revenue account for about 90% while physical products such as CDs account for 10%, a clear cross-over made possible by products such as the original Apple iPod and later the smartphone.