Generative AI prompts serious questions of copyright

Like everyone else, I have been thoroughly fascinated by the improvements in artificial intelligence (AI) we have witnessed over the past few months. Last year, I used GPT-3 to write one of the articles in this column, even if only to see if the content I generated using nothing more than instructions to an algorithm could get past the watchful gaze of editors. When ChatGPT was released late last year, this sort of technology suddenly became widely accessible through a conversational interface that anyone could use and ask for answers to just about any question—from writing songs in the style of an artist of their choice to creating functional software regardless of whether or not they have had any prior experience with coding.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}