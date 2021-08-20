Genius at the bottom of the sea

Think of all that this tells us about what our ancestors in the first century BC knew of the cosmos; spare a thought for the ancient craftsmen who designed and built computers like this. Identifying those two near-19 year cycles would have needed many decades of observations, if not centuries. There’s the varying motion of the Moon, and the thought that went into how to capture it with rotating gears. Then there are the planets. Not only were they already known, centuries earlier, as distinct from stars, but their movement through the sky was known as well. That’s quite an achievement when you consider that Saturn takes nearly 30 Earth years to complete an orbit around the Sun. What ingenuity must it have taken to understand that motion enough to build a machine to model its orbit, a machine that would also model the motions of those other celestial objects?