Our response to AI could change Geoffrey Hinton’s mind

Geoffrey Hinton, one of the pioneers of artificial intelligence (AI), has warned that companies like Microsoft and Google are racing towards danger with their products based on generative AI. Hinton's reaction is a reminder to the AI industry that they need to take immediate steps to allay growing fears around the industry. The AI industry can build a bright future for itself not just by mitigating its ill effects, but by building on its positives.
This week, of all people, Geoffrey Hinton sort of walked out on artificial intelligence (AI), the very technology he helped develop. He fears that companies like Microsoft and Google aggressively competing to create products based on generative artificial intelligence, the technology that powers popular chatbots like ChatGPT, are racing towards danger. Earlier, too, inventors have distanced themselves from the very technologies they helped create. Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite, and J. Robert Oppenheimer, associated with the atom bomb, were upset with the destructive use of the technologies they helped develop. In each of these cases, their walkouts gave rise to significant movements: the Nobel prize and Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.