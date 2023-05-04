Our response to AI could change Geoffrey Hinton’s mind

Hinton’s reaction is a reminder to the AI industry that they need to take immediate steps to allay growing fears around the industry. AI companies will do well to remember what happened to the nuclear energy industry. The truth is that nuclear power generation has one of the lowest levels of fatalities per unit of energy generated among various sources of it. So far, there have only been three major accidents in the industry, only one of which was catastrophic. But with each accident, the Three Mile Island accident in 1979, Chernobyl disaster in 1986 and the Fukushima disaster in 2011, exaggerated and irrational fears over the industry grew and the emotional distance with end users widened beyond repair. Does the AI industry have the wherewithal to face a possible ‘Chernobyl’ like disaster caused by its technology?