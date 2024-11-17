Opinion
Geopolitical shake-up: Trump’s return will make countries scramble for new options
Summary
- The US president-elect’s stance on world affairs is bound to ruffle feathers across the globe, with many nations likely to review their current alignments. India has less to worry about, sure, but that doesn’t mean risks do not exist.
After Donald Trump first became president of the United States in 2016, it soon became clear—as was put to me by a seasoned, two-drinks down diplomat—that “he hates China and likes Russia, bad for Europe and good for India."
