The Economist notes that America’s Trump turn is not new, but “a return to an old idea of America. Before the fight against fascism convinced [Franklin D. Roosevelt] that it was in his country’s interest to help bring order and prosperity to the world, the country was hostile towards immigration, scornful of trade and sceptical of foreign entanglements. In the 1920s and 1930s that led to dark times. It could do so again."