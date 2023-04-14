Taiwan matters more than we’d like to tell ourselves

Ukraine-styled heroism that goes on for more than a year in the event of an invasion looks unlikely for all these reasons. In addition, the KMT might win the general election next year and pave the way for a de facto Hong Kong-style change in sovereignty for the island republic. When I visited Hong Kong last month, its capitalism seemed almost as vibrant as before, even if its media has been self-censoring. There were fewer expatriate business people and a movie distributor had to cancel showings of Winnie the Pooh in March because memes have likened President Xi to the cartoon character. After the horrors of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have played out on our news feeds, few have the stomach for a prolonged battle in Taiwan—as Macron’s comments suggest. The disturbing human rights implications of this are troubling enough, but Taiwan is also the epicentre of global semiconductor production, with a 90% share of very advanced semiconductors. For many reasons, we should all be worried as this geopolitical tragedy plays out.