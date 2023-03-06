Geopolitics has cued optional mobile operating systems4 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 12:03 AM IST
America’s tech restrictions and weakening globalization have spurred the creation of alternatives.
The US government’s restrictions on Chinese technology companies have led to the development of alternative mobile operating systems (OS) in China and Russia. These new platforms aim to provide secure and independent alternatives to Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×