The US government’s restrictions on Chinese technology companies have led to the development of alternative mobile operating systems (OS) in China and Russia. These new platforms aim to provide secure and independent alternatives to Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS.

In 2018, six top US intelligence chiefs from the NSA, CIA, FBI and other agencies told a US Senate committee that they believed that China’s Huawei and ZTE were not to be trusted because they could grant China’s government a back door to communication infrastructure, thereby giving Chinese intelligence agencies access to personal data and other sensitive information. The FBI director at the time, Chris Ray, testified, “We’re deeply concerned about the risks of allowing any company or entity that is beholden to foreign governments that don’t share our values to gain positions of power inside our telecommunications networks." Huawei equipment was banned in the US after legislation was passed to restrict it. Soon after, Google stopped providing Android for mobile phones made by Huawei, severely hampering its efforts in that market. (By 2018, Huawei had surpassed Apple as a cellphone maker and was only behind Korea’s Samsung.)

In China, the development of alternative OSs was driven by concerns over the US government’s restrictions on Chinese tech firms like Huawei, ZTE and TikTok. This led to the development, among others, of Huawei’s HarmonyOS, COS and YunOS. These are open-source platforms that can be used on a variety of devices, including smartphones, smartwatches and tablets.

COS, short for China Operating System, is another alternative to Android. It was developed by the Institute of Software at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and is intended to provide a secure and independent OS for Chinese users. COS is currently being used by the Chinese government and is available on select smartphones. It is based on the Linux kernel and supports a wide range of programming languages, like C++, Java, and HTML5. The COS also has a ‘deep learning’ feature, which allows the system to learn and adapt to individual user behaviour over time. It can be used to create personalized experiences for users and could help improve overall performance. This is on par with the experiences that iOS and Android are trying to create for their own users.

In Russia, OS development was pushed into overdrive after the Ukraine war. The Russian government had been working on developing its own OS, known as Aurora OS, which is based on the open-source Sailfish OS. Aurora OS is intended to provide a secure and independent platform for Russian users. It was being developed by Rostelecom and is currently being used by government agencies and state-owned firms. Like other mobile OSs, the platform is designed to be modular and customizable, allowing it to be adapted for different hardware and software configurations.

In an article that pooh-poohs Russian efforts, Wired magazine (Bit.ly/3Zpxw59) says: “Since the invasion of Ukraine one year ago, Russia has faced an exodus of tech companies and services. This includes the exit of Samsung and Apple, two of the world’s most popular smartphone brands. In response, the country has doubled down on its efforts to attain technological self-sufficiency, including creating a new Android smartphone." Further, “The handset, which does not yet have a name, will be built by the National Computer Corporation, one of Russia’s largest IT companies, with an ambitious goal to sell 100,000 smartphones and tablets by the end of 2023. Alexander Kalinin, the founder of NCC, told local media that he aims to invest 10 billion rubles ($132.9 million) in the project and hopes to capture 10 percent of the consumer market by 2026. Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin said in February that Russia wants to replace 85 percent of foreign software with Russian substitutes, opening dozens of so-called import substitution centers. The plan, however, is at an early stage with no road map in sight."

Android and iOS dominate the global smartphone market and it may be difficult for these new platforms to initially gain traction outside their home markets. Additionally, the development and maintenance of a mobile OS is complex and expensive, and it won’t be easy for these new platforms to compete with the resources and expertise of established players like Google and Apple. But one reality that tech firms the world over face is the ‘death of globalization’ and a return to a multi-polar world. Apart from the sabre-rattling and tough talk of countries such as Russia, China and the US, the world has also seen a secular trend away from globalization in the wake of covid’s supply-chain problems.

The development of alternative mobile OSs in China and Russia highlights the rising importance of technological independence and data privacy and security in the global tech industry. There are efforts in place to build Indian OSs as well. Initially, the success of these platforms will depend on their ability to compete with established players like Google and Apple. In the future, however, governmental actions like bans and other trade war tactics may well turbo charge such growth (or losses). Huawei lost one-third of its revenue after US sanctions, according to Yahoo Finance (yhoo.it/3ZMstvD).

As technology continues to play an increasingly important role in our daily lives, the global development of alternative mobile operating systems could have far-reaching implications for the future of the global technology industry.