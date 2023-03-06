Geopolitics has cued optional mobile operating systems

In an article that pooh-poohs Russian efforts, Wired magazine (Bit.ly/3Zpxw59) says: “Since the invasion of Ukraine one year ago, Russia has faced an exodus of tech companies and services. This includes the exit of Samsung and Apple, two of the world’s most popular smartphone brands. In response, the country has doubled down on its efforts to attain technological self-sufficiency, including creating a new Android smartphone." Further, “The handset, which does not yet have a name, will be built by the National Computer Corporation, one of Russia’s largest IT companies, with an ambitious goal to sell 100,000 smartphones and tablets by the end of 2023. Alexander Kalinin, the founder of NCC, told local media that he aims to invest 10 billion rubles ($132.9 million) in the project and hopes to capture 10 percent of the consumer market by 2026. Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin said in February that Russia wants to replace 85 percent of foreign software with Russian substitutes, opening dozens of so-called import substitution centers. The plan, however, is at an early stage with no road map in sight."