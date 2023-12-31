Opinion
Geopolitics is leading us to fragmentation. Can it be stopped?
Project Syndicate 5 min read 31 Dec 2023, 10:48 PM IST
SummaryGeopolitical pressures and non-economic factors are leading to fragmentation in the global economy, with implications for economic stability, growth, and climate change efforts.
Geopolitical pressures and other non-economic factors have put the global economy on a path towards fragmentation. Beyond its inherent risks, this trend will not only have profound implications for economic stability and growth but also could jeopardize efforts to combat climate change.
