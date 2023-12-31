Geopolitics is leading us to fragmentation. Can it be stopped?

Meanwhile, the European Union has embraced French President Emmanuel Macron’s vision of “strategic autonomy". By securing access to critical inputs and raw materials, the thinking goes, the EU could deter hostile countries from weaponizing trade. Russia’s use of its oil and natural gas exports as a strategic tool against the bloc in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, together with the Kremlin’s deepening ties with China, has intensified the EU’s efforts to protect key sectors by reducing its reliance on both countries. Moreover, a growing number of voices within the European Commission and among member states have called for the EU to follow in America’s footsteps, curtail high-tech exports to China, and restrict the integration of Chinese technologies in Europe.