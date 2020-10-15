Get out and about the world without having to budge

To be fair, we had become semi-converts even before the virus entered our lives. How many of us watched the perfect sunrise (perfect sunset in my case, since I’m never awake early enough to catch the crack of dawn) sentiently? We were only intent on clicking the perfect photo, using gadgets with the best visual resolution and most filters. For a long time, that precise moment of the sun’s emergence wasn’t being savoured with the deep breath of mesmerized awe. Instead, everyone scrambled around, smartphone placed at eye-level vantage, fretting about missing the best shot if one even dared gasp in wonder. A camera would be pointless because it doesn’t enable online posts.