Get ready for a whole new future led by AI technology1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 10:52 PM IST
The ability to code is a top-rated skill today. It will soon be replaced by skills that are more challenging to acquire. Tomorrow’s core competencies will also require aptitudes and training that differ. Resourcefulness, integrative thinking and articulation are likely to become far more valuable and necessary than basic coding and programming. And these two sets of people may differ, unless coders proactively work on the second skill set.