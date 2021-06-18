Get the females and beat the disease

It’s true, the male and the female of the species do look different, but that’s if you get a chance to peer closely at them. So, it’s in no way practical to visually identify only the female mosquitoes in a given area and whack them dead. But what if there’s a way to ensure that when a mosquito pair reproduces, the female, and only the female, offspring die? What if such death comes early in their lives, even before they attack humans for the first time? Carnage like this means that the offspring left alive will mostly be males. They will mate with the remaining females, with the same morbid results for the resulting female offspring. Over time, you’d expect the mosquito population to become more and more male. With less and less females to mate with, the Aedes aegypti population will naturally decline.