Getting offended may have just got harder for Indians

But all this does not mean Indians now cannot claim to be offended. They can still enjoy their thin-skin and be offended by anything. But they may not so easily run to the police or courts to complain. The new guidelines call for the formal creation of a three-tier grievance system to absorb the anger of the offended. This looks like censorship at first glance, but it is not. Rather, it might just favour storytellers and streaming platforms by delaying or even circumventing the terror of criminal charges. The angry Indian can still go to court, but the creation of a grievance system puts moral pressure on him to first go through innocuous channels before enlisting the intimidation of the state.