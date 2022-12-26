Ghosts of conflicts past: The judiciary versus executive

Was that an interpretation of convenience? While the NJAC as proposed had a few flaws, it was a good attempt to address the issue of accountability in the Judiciary. In contrast, the reasoning put forth by the fourth judges’ case to justify the collegium was flawed. It opined that appointment of judges by the Executive may prejudicially jeopardize decisions where the state is a litigant. However, this assertion falls flat on its face, speaking empirically. Judges in South Africa are appointed by the Judicial Service Commission, which is dominated by the executive and filled with members of the African National Congress (ANC). Yet, the same judiciary convicted Jacob Zuma, the country’s former president who was an ANC member. Another instance is that of the US apex court criticizing Donald Trump’s policies while he was president of the US, where judges are appointed by the president for approval by the Senate. Personal ethics is expected to overcome partiality, irrespective of the institution that appoints personnel.

