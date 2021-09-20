Gig economy workers need more protection of their rights

There’s one hitch, though. These are not ‘jobs’ in the sense of stable and secure employment. These so-called jobs do not provide health insurance, nor pay for overtime, let alone allow you to take sick leave. There is usually no room for wage negotiations, and unions are mostly unheard of or absent. Some years ago, when hail-a-taxi firms like Ola and Uber started cutting back incentives, it pinched drivers badly. They learnt to their dismay that they were working nearly 14 hours a day, seven days a week, to barely be able to make money to pay for EMIs on the car loans they had taken to operate their taxis. So, the drivers (workers) in Mumbai decided to go on ‘strike’. If it weren’t for their genuine distress, it would have been comical. Who were they striking against? Shutting their shop and denying customer service was like shooting themselves in the foot. Cab aggregators were not obliged to cave in to their demands, except maybe to defend their reputation. When the strikers agitated at a local transport commissioner’s office, he had to tell them that he did not regulate the hail-a-taxi business. Only ‘kaali-peeli’ yellow-top cabs were his domain. The moral of this story is that in the gig economy, job creation should be seen as the provision of livelihoods for entrepreneurs.