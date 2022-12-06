Girls must attend school for our per capita income to rise faster

So, how can states bring down their fertility rates? There is a very strong link between the under-5 mortality rate and the fertility rate. The under-5 mortality rate is defined as the probability of a child dying between birth and the child’s fifth birthday. As per the NFHS-5, the deaths per live births for a period of five years before the survey was the highest in UP, at 60 children per 1,000 live births. Bihar was next at 56. When it comes to large-populated states, Kerala and Tamil Nadu had the lowest under-5 mortality rates of 5.2 and 22, respectively. When more children survive, families tend to have fewer children.