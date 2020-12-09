Gitanjali Rao’s feat should make us ponder more than feel proud

The Spelling Bee arguably challenges memory, and to some extent, skills of logic; Gitanjali Rao’s achievements—she is an inventor and scientist, as the magazine describes her—are of a different order. Not only has she spoken at TedX, she sees herself as a mentor and has guided other students pursuing ideas and experiments. She is set to publish a book next year on problem solving and innovation in science, has embraced important causes through invention, such as developing an app that confronts cyber-bullying, and researched carbon nanotube sensor technology at a lab to detect chemical contamination of water. She is working on a product that can diagnose at early-stage prescription opioid addiction based on the production of a specific protein. This is hard science. She is 15, and is busy inventing products that will, as the cliché goes, make the world a better place. She has won national prizes. And she reads the MIT Technology Review (published at the famous Massachusetts-based university), presumably for light reading. Oh, and did I tell you that she is also a fencer, swimmer and dancer? I am awestruck, as I am sure you are. She will go far.