Give our recovery a fair chance: Let us avoid another lockdown

The short answer to that question is yes, if we are not watchful. Many countries in Europe have re-instituted lockdowns of different intensities with varying lengths. There is allegedly a second wave of infections. I use the word “allegedly" because both covid cases and covid-caused deaths have been substantially overstated around the world. Recently, The New York Times published a detailed article (‘Your Coronavirus Test Is Positive. Maybe It Shouldn’t Be,’ 29 August 2020) on how the “cycle count" in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test can be so high as to catch any and all the virus debris in the body and pronounce a sick person “covid positive". In an article evocatively titled, ‘Lies, Damned Lies and Health Statistics’, Dr. Michael Yeadon, former chief scientific officer of Pfizer Inc., suggests that up to 80% of the cases identified as positive by the PCR test could be false. In other words, we may have experienced a PCR-test pandemic rather than a covid outbreak. This is salient at the moment, as BusinessLine reports that the government is ramping up tests in Delhi as a “third wave" of infections washes ashore.