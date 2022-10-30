Give vaccine boosters aimed at Omicron variants a chance4 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2022, 10:31 PM IST
Sub-variant targeting might be more effective than reports suggest
Two new studies are stirring up more controversy over new covid boosters, updated to match Omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 strains. The research suggests these shots are no better than old boosters. But we shouldn’t write them off—they can still be life-savers. The studies are small and data might have been collected too soon to truly demonstrate their value.