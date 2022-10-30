Give vaccine boosters aimed at Omicron variants a chance

Like the research suggesting the current boosters are no better than the old ones, both these studies are based on small numbers of people and have yet to undergo peer review. In other words, there’s still a lot of work to do to understand the nuances of our immune response to this virus. These questions are made all the more complex by the increasingly variable levels of exposure to vaccination and the virus—some people have been vaccinated but never boosted, others have had anywhere from 3 to 5 shots, some none at all, and within these groups, most people have been infected by one or more strains of the virus.