Opinion | Global anti-racism activists err in going after Gandhi

During the 20 years I lived in London, I went to many meetings and some receptions at the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office at Whitehall. From there, Britannia had once ruled the waves (or waived the rules) so that the sun would not set on the Empire. As you walked from St. James’s Park, you faced the statue of Robert Clive, the first governor of Bengal, who defeated Siraj ud-Daulah in the Battle of Plassey in 1757, and began the colonial subjugation of India. He was venal and brutal. When asked about his outrageous corruption, he told his critics, “I stand astonished at my own moderation."