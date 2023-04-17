Indian banks have, so far, remained unaffected by the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank collapses in the US. Nor have Indian lenders been impacted by UBS’s merger with Credit Suisse, as organized by Swiss authorities to rescue the latter. As of now, it is only US and European banks that have been feeling the jitters from those bank failures. Even in 2008, when the global financial crisis unfolded, Indian banks had remained unaffected; our banking system back then saw credit grow in high double digits despite the global meltdown. It was only some years later, in 2015, that an Asset Quality Review (AQR) revealed the rot in Indian bank assets. While the issues faced by European banks are in large part a result of panic in global financial markets (Credit Suisse had a record of investment banking mishaps), I would like to focus here on the SVB failure and its implications.

Based in California, SVB was a mid-sized institution that had new-age companies, their founders and employees, and venture capitalists as clients. SVB’s business model was based on assessing if its startup clients could raise their next round of funding at a higher valuation and repay loans taken to get to that valuation figure. However, as its lending opportunities reduced on account of equity raising, SVB had excessive funds and swelling deposit balances. Its deposits, which had soared to $198 billion, were invested to a sizeable extent in US Treasury bonds, which are considered the safest instruments globally in terms of credit risk.

Since 2008, many developed economies across the world have followed a low to zero interest-rate strategy to support economic growth, with mild rate hikes reversed after covid struck. In the US, the resultant liquidity caused inflation to soar well beyond its 2% target in 2022. This, in turn, caused the US Federal Reserve to hike its policy rate sharply. From near zero in February 2022, the US Federal funds target rate had shot up to 4.375% by 14 December 2022.

As SVB’s customers could get better returns on cash elsewhere, with money-market funds paying more, they started withdrawing their deposits faster than SVB had anticipated. To get the money to meet withdrawals, SVB had to sell some of its long-term Treasury bonds, which had by then fallen sharply in value because of higher US policy rates. SVB sold $21 billion worth of US Treasuries, booking losses of about $1.8 billion.

The bank now needed to raise fresh equity capital to make up for that loss. This only increased worries about its financial position, with online word of trouble fuelling a bank run. In the second week of March, SVB faced redemption requests of $42 billion in a single day, as digital banking had made it easier to move money out.

Banks generally track market and liquidity risk on the basis of expected cash flows. When these get disrupted, banks with lower capital are all the more vulnerable to panic redemptions. While the 2008 crisis was led by toxic assets, the SVB and Signature Bank falls exposed the vulnerability of smaller banks to market risk on the liability side.

Though the SVB crisis affected Indian stock markets, it has not materially caused any worry about the Indian banking system. We can attribute this to a few major reasons. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has never been an advocate of excessively light-touch regulation, as adopted by the US. It has been conservative about letting Indian banks adopt novel financial instruments that have caught the fancy of Western banks.

In India, unlike in the US, RBI also ensures that all banks, big or small, adhere to the same stringent regulations. The bank regulator has also got some of India’s more commercial banks to maintain higher capital adequacy than even Basel III norms. In addition, our Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) and Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) requirements are stiffer than in the West.

On the balance sheet side, household savings account for over 60% of bank deposits in India and these are typically sticky. On the asset side, corporate credit quality seems stable, with provision covers at adequate levels. However, our retail and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sectors, which have grown substantially over the years, may see some stress in the near term. Relatively weak credit demand has resulted in Indian banks investing in government treasuries, but a Jefferies note has estimated that held-to-maturity G-Secs form only 18% of the total assets of Indian private-sector banks (PSBs) and 22% in the case of public sector banks. Over 4-5 years, the impact on the banks’ net worth will be 6% for private banks and 15% for PSBs. Our banking system is capitalized adequately to take such losses, but any run on liquidity could impact smaller banks. Innoven, the erstwhile local subsidiary of SVB, is a non-banking financial institution that operates a small book with low leverage and is hence is safe.

However, higher interest rates globally can still have a contagion effect through various channels. As RBI holds approximately $200 billion of US Treasuries, market losses on these would impair our reserves. Moreover, rising interest rates are expected to slow global and local economies down, and emerging markets are typically hit hard by such slowdowns. While our banking system has been resilient so far, we must keep safeguards in place. There is no ‘decoupling’ of economies when the world gets shaken. The 2008 crisis should have taught us that.

Abizer Diwanji is EY India financial services leader