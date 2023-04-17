Global banking turmoil impacts India only marginally

Indian banks have, so far, remained unaffected by the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank collapses in the US. Nor have Indian lenders been impacted by UBS’s merger with Credit Suisse, as organized by Swiss authorities to rescue the latter. As of now, it is only US and European banks that have been feeling the jitters from those bank failures. Even in 2008, when the global financial crisis unfolded, Indian banks had remained unaffected; our banking system back then saw credit grow in high double digits despite the global meltdown. It was only some years later, in 2015, that an Asset Quality Review (AQR) revealed the rot in Indian bank assets. While the issues faced by European banks are in large part a result of panic in global financial markets (Credit Suisse had a record of investment banking mishaps), I would like to focus here on the SVB failure and its implications.

