Global capability centres drive transformation for parent companies

From process centres to transformation hubs: it wasn’t always like this. GCCs started in India as operative process hubs, given India’s cost arbitration advantage. As India presented opportunities for growth and investment, GCCs were on the frontlines of one of the world’s biggest markets. This led to a change in role as GCCs were uniquely positioned to spot early trends and conceptualize new products and services. When deployed as solutions to outstanding business challenges, the work delivered by GCCs in India makes for global impact and strategic advantages.