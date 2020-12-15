Global ETFs can help portfolios truly diversify

Out of the different types of ETFs, the one that stands out to me is international ETF. Never before has it been this easy to invest in markets outside our home country. Since the Indian ETF market is still evolving, there are only a few international ETFs like the Motilal Oswal S&P 500 available here. However, through the US exchanges (which an Indian can now access easily), one can access a variety of such ETFs. Under the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme, you can invest up to $250,000 each year in stocks, bonds and ETFs. International ETFs are taxed in the same manner as debt funds. If held for more than three years, a capital gains tax of 20% applies along with the benefit of indexation. For shorter holding periods, you pay tax at the slab rate on capital gains. Remember that all international assets must be reported in Schedule FA of your income tax return every year.