Global news of industrial policy’s demise was vastly exaggerated

While this holds true for all developed countries, in the interest of space, let us look at the case of the two bastions of free trade and capitalism, the UK and the US. No Industrial policy tool is as hated and scorned by free trade economists as Tariffs. Yet both the UK and US were heavy users of tariffs to protect their infant industries when they were underdeveloped. In a brilliant book, “Kicking Away the Ladder", Ha Joon Chang shows that average import tariffs on manufactured goods in the UK were 55% till 1820 when the UK acquired technological and industrial dominance over the world. A key feature of the UK tariff policy was to allow duty free import of raw materials but impose heavy tariffs on finished goods to encourage value addition in the UK. Heavy restrictions were also imposed on finished imports from colonies like India (Calico Act) and British merchandise was given duty free access to Indian markets in the spirit of 18th century “Free Trade". The result was the total decimation of the Indian Textile Industry which at that time was widely acknowledged as the most sophisticated in the world and the emergence of Manchester as a textile cluster with 45% of British textile exports going to India. Many other non-tariff instruments were also used to promote domestic industry such as the Navigation Act which mandated that trade with Britain must be conducted on British ships.

