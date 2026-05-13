India's energy illusion: why ambitious targets mean nothing without a coherent plan

The global situation in the oil market has been steadily worsening. This is putting a huge stress on India. India's petroleum consumption depends on 85% of imported crude oil. Also, India imports 50% of its Gas consumption. Since the beginning of the Israel-USA-Iran war, the crude oil price has risen from US$ 65/barrel to nearly US$ 105. Around 7 barrels make a tonne, and India imports around 240 million tonnes of crude oil. This, along with the disruption in world trade, has raised India’s exchange rate to ₹95 per US$. The government has maintained consumer prices for petroleum products by cutting excise rates and has made oil companies absorb the losses. This has also worsened the fiscal deficit.