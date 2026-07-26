Why the Global South needs its own shared space architecture

Developmental power

The most favourable outcome of such an architecture, shared across the Global South, is that it is neither a prestige project nor devised for the geopolitics of nation-states. Instead, it functions as a ‘leap-frogging’ mechanism for the majority of these developing economies to leverage and initiate a force multiplier aimed at enhancing their social, economic, environmental, and disaster resilience indices. A shared architecture among the Global South unblocks values that are unattainable for any single nation or even a limited coalition of regional developing economies.