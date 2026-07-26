Why the Global South needs its own shared space architecture

During the conflict in the Persian Gulf in March, leading commercial satellite imagery providers, particularly those in the United States space sector, put many international clients in a difficult position.
The majority of these satellites were allocated for imagery tasks requested by the United States Department of War, as required for the tactical operations of the US armed forces. It became evident that when commercial imagery providers serve both civilian and military clients globally during periods of war and conflict, they tend to prioritise the interests of their resident countries while ignoring the exigencies of many in the Global South.
The Global South is susceptible to conflict; its defence forces are primarily terrestrial. For these nations, space assets are vital for protecting societal integrity, promoting economic development, ensuring environmental sustainability, and enhancing resilience to disasters.