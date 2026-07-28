Global trends show a relative decline in self-employment as a country ascends income brackets

The World Bank classifies countries based on their position on the economic ladder. The latest results of this annual exercise were released earlier this month. It quietly re-ordered the Asian development map.
Three countries have been upgraded to upper middle-income status: Vietnam, the Philippines and Sri Lanka. China is now on the cusp of becoming a high-income country.
There are four groups into which countries are classified according to their per capita income: low-income, lower middle- income, upper middle-income and high-income.
What about India? It continues to be classified as a lower middle-income country. Its current rate of economic expansion should take it into the next category of upper middle-income countries in the next few years.
However, underlying the move up the economic ladder are important structural changes that need wider airing in the national discourse.