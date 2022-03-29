Globalization is dying: Long may the phenomenon live

One of the reasons why humans have become the dominant species on the planet is our extraordinary ability to cooperate with one another to further our common objectives. As hunter-gatherers, for example, we leveraged the shared skills of all members in hunting parties, allowing us to bring down prey beyond the ability of any single one of us to slay. When we put down roots and established permanent settlements, we learnt to depend even more on one another, realizing that instead of having everyone develop basic expertise in a wide range of skills, it was far better to encourage specialization so that the entire community could benefit from the mutual exchange of differentiated goods and services.