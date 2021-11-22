Globally reworked supply chains offer an opportunity

Toyota, a global leader of supply-chain management practices, had already modified the ‘just-in-time’ approach that it pioneered in the 1930s, to instead build four months of inventory for critical parts (about 1,400 of the 30,000-odd parts that go into a car). While Toyota weathered the pandemic’s initial quarters very well, lingering supply chain issues are beginning to slow its production. Other firms like Black & Decker have moved manufacturing closer to customers. Firms are looking for greater visibility and reliability in their supply chains and are adapting through stock-keeping-unit rationalization, promoting digital and autonomous suppliers, and converting their hitherto linear supply chains into agile networks. Some companies have begun to hold intermediate inventory as safety stock. Cutting-edge technologies include the use of 3D printing to reduce time taken to make moulds and complex metal shapes, and real-time tracking with internet-of-things devices that feed artificial intelligence systems for supply- network management.